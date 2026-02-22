Dalit leader Nahar dies by suicide, harassment alleged

Ashwani Kumar, popularly known as Ashu Nahar and president of the Municipal Youth Employees Federation and a prominent Dalit leader, allegedly died by suicide late on Friday night at his residence after shooting himself with his licensed pistol.

According to police officials, Ashu recorded a video on his mobile phone narrating his ordeal shortly before taking the extreme step. The video was later circulated on social media platforms.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jaspal Singh stated that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. The licensed weapon used in the

incident and the deceased's mobile phone have been taken into custody. Statements of family members have been recorded, and further investigation is underway.

Ashu's brother, Nannu, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, said that Ashu had been working as a driver at an auto workshop for several years. In 2016, he married Priya, a resident of Gilwali Gate under C-Division police station limits. The couple had two daughters, and the family was living peacefully initially.

However, Nannu alleged that interference from Priya's family members led to frequent disputes in the household. He claimed that Priya had left for her parental home several times following arguments but would return after reconciliation. In recent days, she had again left after a dispute and reportedly lodged complaints against Ashu at the C-Division police station.

The family has alleged that Priya, along with her mother Neelam, brother Sikandar, and two uncles, Amanjot and Prabhjot, had been mentally harassing Ashu and humiliating him repeatedly. They claim that the alleged harassment drove him to take the drastic step.

The bereaved family has demanded that the police register a case against the accused and ensure justice.

Police officials have maintained that all aspects of the case, including the contents of the video and the allegations made by the family, are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.