Dalits’ body stages dharna at DAC over MGNREGA workers’ pending demands

The district unit of the Dalit Dastan Virodhi Andolan (DDVA) staged a dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Monday. They were highlighting the pending demands of MGNREGA workers.

The union also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Deputy Commissioner. Workers, including women, from various villages across the district participated in the dharna.

Addressing the gathering, Ranjit Singh Shakri, district president of the DDVA, said the state government had failed to provide compensation to people whose houses collapsed during the floods. He said the DDVA had submitted applications of 336 flood-affected families from different villages, but officials flatly refused to accept them.

He further stated that while the Union Government claims to provide 150 days of employment annually under NREGA, workers are not being provided even 100 days of work. He demanded that unemployment allowance be paid to workers who are denied employment.

Union leaders Aroor Singh, Joga Singh, Hira Singh, Amandeep Kaur, Kuldeep Singh Kirian, Gurnam Singh Chamba and Nirmal Singh Narli, among others, addressed the gathering. The leaders condemned the replacement of MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G.

They alleged that ruling party leaders in villages were using the NREGA scheme as a political weapon, depriving people with opposing views of employment under the MGNREGA scheme.