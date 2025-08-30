Dance gig on martyrdom event: Akal Takht Jathedar summons Language Department Director Zafar on September 1

Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht Kuldip Singh Gargaj has summoned Punjab Language Department Director Jaswant Singh Zafar at 10 am on September 1. This is in connection with the case pertaining to a religious programme involving a dance gig held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The Punjab Government organised the programme in Srinagar on July 24, following which the Akal Takht summoned Zafar and Education Minister Harjot Bains.

While Bains was told to undergo a religious punishment after he appeared before the five high Sikh priests on August 6 for an explanation, Zafar is yet to appear before the Takht as he was abroad during this time. Bains has since completed his ‘tankhah’ (religious atonement).

After returning, Zafar filed an eight-page reply to the Akal Takht on August 14. He refused to disclose details about his response and assured that he would make it public after appearing before the Sikh clergy.