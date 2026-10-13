Darbar Sahib management files complaint against AAP MLA over caste bias charge, seeks legal action

The management of Darbar Sahib has lodged a complaint with the Amritsar Police Commissioner against AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura over his allegations of caste-based discrimination at the Secretariat of Akal Takht and the objectionable language used by him against Sikh institutions. The management has sought strict action in accordance with the law.

The complaint was submitted on Tuesday by officials of Darbar Sahib, led by its General Manager, Major Singh.

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The complaint stated that the allegations levelled by the MLA were contrary to facts and had harmed the image of Sikh institutions while hurting the religious sentiments of the sangat (Sikh congregation). According to the complaint, the MLA was denied entry to the Secretariat not because of his caste, but because of his earlier objectionable and derogatory remarks against the Akal Takht Jathedar and the Sikh institution.

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Major Singh stated that Sikhi rejects caste distinctions, social hierarchies and discrimination. Allegations of caste-based discrimination at such sacred places amounted to misrepresenting the true spirit of Sikh principles.

The complaint further stated that the MLA’s statements to the media and on social media, along with videos circulated by him, could damage the reputation of Sikh institutions, their managements and office-bearers, besides potentially creating unnecessary social tension. Referring to other videos released earlier, the management also sought an investigation into those recordings.

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The management urged the Police Commissioner to conduct an impartial inquiry into the facts mentioned in the complaint and the related videos, and to take appropriate legal action.

General Manager Major Singh said it was essential to remain mindful of facts and the sensitivity of religious sentiments while making statements about Sikh institutions. He added that leaders should refrain from making baseless allegations or issuing statements that could create social divisions.