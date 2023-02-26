Dastak Theatre to host 2nd Aaina festival

Amritsar, February 25
The Dastak Theatre will host a seven-day theatre festival, featuring multi-lingual plays from productions across the country.
The second edition of the Aaina-National Theatre Festival will be hosted at Punjab Natshala. “It is being conducted from February 27 to March 5,” said Rajender Singh, the founder of the theatre group.
