Date extended for applying to Schools of Eminence

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 11

District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath and Deputy DEO (S) Gurbachan Singh Lali at a meeting with staff regarding the admission process for ‘Schools of Eminence’ (SoEs) expressed their satisfaction regarding the response of students.

The officers said 700 students had applied for enrolment in Government Senior Secondary School, Patti. March 10 was the last date for applying to these schools, which had been extended to March 15 for admission and the test would be conducted on March 19.