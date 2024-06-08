 DAV College : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

DAV College

DAV College


Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The botany department of DAV College, Amritsar, conducted a slogan-writing competition on World Environment Day. The aim of the activity was to create awareness about climate change, the threat posed to earth by human activities and to encourage student to take action. Principal Amardeep Gupta said there was only one earth and human activities made it difficult for the earth to survive. He said students were the future and needed to stand up for the earth. Prof Rajni Bala requested students to follow 3Rs — Reuse, Reduce and Recycle — to save the planet.

Spring Dale Senior School

Students of Spring Dale Senior School achieved exceptional results in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination (NEET). Ajitesh Singh scored 700 marks out of 720, Sargun Kaur secured 679 marks, other students, including Sargun Kaur Vohra, Dwideh Mahajan, Kanak Trikha and Sidakroop Kaur did well, too. Congratulating the students and their families, chairman of Spring Dale Educational Society Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said the successful result underscored the efficacy of the teaching methods employed at the school. It also reflected the hard work of students and the staff.

Stalwarts World School

Pushkar from Stalwarts World School achieved the third rank in Amritsar in the NEET exam. Three Class XII students from the school qualified the exam this year. Among them, Pushkar secured the third spot in Amritsar, while Dishant and Barisha also scored commendable marks. Their achievements brought pride to their parents and the school community. Aspiring to serve in the medical field, these students aimed to make a positive impact. Principal Manisha Dhanuka congratulated the students and their parents on the accomplishment.

Global Group of Institutes

Global Group of Institutes, NAAC A+ accredited autonomous status institute, organised regular placement drives and invited reputed national and multinational companies. In the placement drives a number of students were selected by companies such as Wipro and CIE Automotive India Ltd. Wipro selected nine students from MBA — Jasmeet Kaur, MD Fareed Sahir, Simranjit, Shivani Manhas, Akshita Sharma, Syed Anwar, Akanksha Shrivastava, Ekta Jaiswal and Sneha Singh Rajput. CIE Automotive Group of Spain selected ten students. Vice-Chairman Akashdeep Singh Chandi congratulated the selected students and appreciated the hard work put in by the faculty and Training and Placement Cell.

Ashok Vatika Public School

Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated World Environment Day. The day is celebrated on June 5 each year and reminds us of the importance of conserving the environment. Faculty members planted saplings to send the message of preserving the environment in their efforts to fight global warming. Principal Anchal Mahajan highlighted the importance of growing plants and termed the day as the most one. She emphasised the need to plant more native trees to restore the planet’s health.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Jalandhar:Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College performed splendidly in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MSc Chemistry Semester III. Principal Jaspal Singh said Saloni Gupta and Sandeep Singh bagged the first and fourth positions by scoring 353 and 338 marks out of 400, respectively. President of college governing council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success. Dr Navjot Kaur, Dr Geetanjli Kaushal, Dr Vikas Kumar, Dr Harshveer Arora and Dr Harjinder Kaur were present on the occasion.

PCM SD College for Women

The Eco Club of PCM SD College for Women organised a tree plantation programme. The drive was conducted under the Environment Education Programme, following the directions issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. Saplings were planted across the college campus. The initiative not only aimed at enhancing the campus's green cover but also served as a hands-on educational experience for the students. They were educated on proper tree planting techniques and the long-term care required to ensure healthy growth of the saplings. The activity highlighted the ecological benefits of trees, such as improving air quality, providing habitat for wildlife and contributing to the overall well-being of the environment. Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the Eco Club, emphasising the importance of students' involvement in such activities to foster a sense of responsibility towards nature. The students were urged to plant as many trees as possible in the future, too and to motivate people around them to do the same.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, fondly remembered the founder-chairman of Apeejay Education Dr Stya Paul on his 14th death anniversary. The music department of the college recited Dr Paul's favourite bhajans and paid a melodious tribute to the visionary, educationist, freedom-fighter and philanthropist. Apeejay Education Chairman Sushma Paul Berlia shed light on the life of Dr Paul. Principal Neerja Dhingra averred that Dr Paul's vision remained the guiding force for Apeejay and everyone drew inspiration from his exemplary dedication. Department of English Head Sunit Kaur fondly remembered the times when Dr Paul used to visit the institution and spread warmth around.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

6
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

7
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital