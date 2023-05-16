DAV College gets NPTEL's local chapter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College has been granted the local chapter of NPTEL, a project of MHRD, Govt. of India. Dr Samriti Aggarwal, a scholar from college has attended a 12-week course and faculty development programme on ‘’American Literature and Culture’’ in January 2023, the exam of which was conducted on April 30. She has cleared the exam with flying colours and has been awarded elite certificate for the course and FDP. Principal Amardeep Gupta felicitated Aggarwal on her achievement. The Principal informed that many of the students were also taking these courses to enhance their communication skills and employability. He has advised the faculty members as well as the students to become innovative and come up with new ideas. Prof Sanjiv Dutta, nodal officer of the chapter, encouraged others to join such courses and added that NPTEL is a joint venture of seven IITs (IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee), Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and funded by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The project also originated from many deliberations between IITs, IIMs and Carnegie Mellon University.

Revel Dale players win v’ball title

Volleyball team of Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari, won big at the tournament held for CISCE affiliated schools of Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The team won five positions at the zonal level inter-school volleyball tournament. The athletes the volleyball teams of Revel Dale Public School stood out and got five winning positions in the Under-14 and Under-19 girls’ category. In the U-17 girls’ category, Revel Dale Public School got runner-up position. In U-14 boys’ category, the school students got runner-up position. In U-17 boys’ category, the school team got the third position.

SSSS celebrates 131st foundation day

Sant Singh Sukha Singh (SSSS) Group of Schools and Colleges celebrated its 131st Foundation Day on Saturday. Director Jagdish Singh and a group of about 100 members of the SSSS comprising the principals, teachers and students paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib and Akal Takht and recited ardas to express their gratitude to almighty. A function was held at Mata Kaulan Marg campus wherein the students of SSSS schools and colleges performed shabad kirtan. Director Jagdish Singh enlightened the audience about the contribution of Manmohan Singh. He further shed light on the history of 130 years of the institution and encouraged the young generation to work hard and make consistent efforts. A special programme coordinated by Principal Navdeep Kaur and her team was held where Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Speaker Punjab Legislative Assembly) was the chief guest.

DAV students excel in CBSE XII exams

Young scholars of DAV International School here proved their mettle by scoring remarkable result in the CBSE XII examination. As many as 341 students appeared in the exam. In commerce stream, Kangan Mahajan stood first in the school by scoring 97.2 per cent marks, Mohit Verma in non-medical stream stood second with 96.8 per cent marks, and Pranya Talwar (commerce stream) bagged the third position with 96.6 per cent marks. Overall 10 students scored above 95 per cent and 54 students scored above 90 per cent.

Sidana school honours toppers

The jubilation of the students of Sidana International School was palpable as their hard work paid off when the CBSE declared their Class XII results. In medical stream, Guntas Khanna got the first position with 96 per cent marks, Manjot Singh Sandhu second with 95 per cent marks, and Navya Behl got the third position with 93.8 per cent marks. Prachi Arora got 92.8 per cent marks, Noorbir Singh 92.6 per cent, Radhika 92.4 per cent, and Karunesh Abrol got 90.2 per cent marks. Seven students got more than 90 per cent marks and 34 students more than 80 per cent marks. Professor Mohinder Pal Sidana, president, Sidana Institutes, Dr Jeewan Jyoti Sidana, manager, Sidana International School, congratulated and felicitated the students for their stupendous success. School topper Guntas Khanna takes great pride in telling that her parents and uncle were also students of Mohinder Pal Sidana and are working as doctors. She also wants to become a doctor.

GND DAV records 100% results

Students of GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, got 100 per cent results in the CBSE examinations. The school topper scored 96 per cent marks in Class X and 96 per cent marks in Class XII. As many as 15 students scored above 93 per cent and seven students scored 90 per cent in Class XII. Two students scored above 95 per cent, five scored above 90 per cent, 30 scored above 80 per cent in Class X. Vanshika Soni of Class XII, non-medical stream, secured the first position in the school, and Krishi Sondhi of Class X secured the first position in the school. Principal Paramjeet Kumar shared the happiness and excitement of the students and blessed them for more success in their future endeavours.