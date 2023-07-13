DAV College improves ranking

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College Amritsar has added another feather in its cap by achieving fantastic ranking in the recent ranking list released by Education World. The college has been awarded 4th place among all the colleges of Punjab and 1st in the district. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. He said the college has been ranked 31st place in All India in private colleges’ category. The college could achieve this outstanding position on the basis of various parameters. The college, grabbed highest marks in competence of faculty, faculty welfare development, curricular pedagogies adopted by the teachers, placements, state of the art infrastructure and facilities and leadership / governance quality. Congratulating the students and faculty, Principal Amardeep Gupta mentioned that DAV has well adapted to the new environment of teaching and learning and left no stone unturned in imparting quality education to the students.

Guru Harkrishan jayanti celebrated

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) today celebrated the Gurpurab of 8th Sikh Guru Harkrishan Sahib amidst religious fervour and devotion at Khalsa College’s Gurdwara Sahib. Students, teachers and staff attended the religious programme in large number and chanted Gurbani. The kirtan was performed by Hazoori Ragi Bhai Jatinder Pal Singh who chanted the Gurbani Shabads in praise of the Guru. A Sikh scholar and Principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School Inderjit Singh Gagoani spoke about the teachings and philosophy of the Guru and narrated the life history and how Guru helped the afflicted and sick by serving them day and night. He said Guru Sahib led the Sikh panth with far-sighted thinking, wisdom, bravery, determination, and showed to the world that when it comes to intelligence and knowledge, the age can be no bar. He said by meditating on the name of Guru Sahib and following his teachings we can make our lives meaningful.

Foundation Day celebrated

The holy hawan was performed in BBK DAV Public School, Yaseen Road, to invoke the blessings of the Almighty to mark its foundation day. Teachers and students were apprised about the glorious history of the esteemed institution and how it has risen from its roots and blossomed. Dr Neelam Kamra, Regional Officer, Punjab Zone - A , Dr Pallavi Sethi, manager of the school and LMC members Principal Anjana Gupta, Principal Paramjit Kumar, Principal Ajaya Beri, DAV Sen Sec School , Hathi Gate, Amritsar. They showered the blessings of the students and staff for their wellbeing. The teacher in charge of the school, Tarandeep Kaur, on the occasion expressed her desire to see the school touch pinnacles of success. She thanked the dignitaries for their benign presence and also said that it is our moral duty to carry the legacy of DAV organisation forward.

ETO visits Khalsa College of Law

Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO being welcomed on his arrival in the college. Tribune photo

An alumnus of Khalsa College of Law and Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who holds the Power and Public Works Department in the Government of Punjab, visited his alma mater, Khalsa College of Law. College Director-cum-Principal Jaspal Singh welcomed Harbhajan Singh by presenting him a bouquet of flowers on his arrival in the college premises. Thereafter, Harbhajan Singh interacted with teachers and other staff members of the college and shared his experiences and memories as a college student. Harbhajan Singh, who stayed in the college for about one-and-a-half hours, while talking about the behaviour of the teachers and staff during his student hours, praised the staff and other facilities provided by the institute to make the students equal in time.

Campus placement drive on July 14

On July 14, a placement drive is being conducted by the Amritsar Group of Colleges with the support of the District Employment and Business Bureau, Amritsar. Giving information about this, Vikram Jeet, Deputy Director, District Employment and Business Bureau, said that Amazon is participating in the drive, in which selection will be made for the posts of contact writer. Academic qualifications required are BA/MA English, BA Journalism and BA/MA Mass Media Journalism. Applicants of 2023 year of passing are eligible. The annual package will be between Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh. Job location will be in Chennai and Hyderabad. For more information contact at 9915789068.

Inauguration of MBA batch

The Indian Institute of Management(IIM) successfully inaugurated the 9th batch of their flagship MBA programme, the 3rd batch of the MBA business analytics programme, the 3rd batch of the MBA human resources programme, and the 4th batch of the PhD programme on July 10. KS Shetty, director, human resources, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, was the chief guest for the event. The dais was graced with the presence of Dr Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, director, IIM-Amritsar, Dr Mahima Gupta, dean, academics, Dr Pavneet Singh and Dr Nabendu Paul, MBA chairpersons, and Dr Ankit Sharma, chairperson admissions, apart from the chief guest. Dr Nabendu Paul briefed the batch about the importance of discipline, learning consistently and asked the students to actively take part in various student activities, as it increases one's teamwork and interaction skills.