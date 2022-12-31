DAV College launches newsletter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College, Amritsar, launched its quarterly newsletter, 'DAV Sanchar' at a programme today. College principal Amardeep Gupta said the newsletter is aimed at enlightening the students about the events taking place in the college. Through it, the students would get information about several events and seminars, in which they can participate. The newsletter indicated the strength of the college. It would also reach the old students and others across the world, he informed. Prof Sandeep Kumar, Co-ordinator of Mass Communication and Video Production Department, called upon the students to write for the newsletter. He said content writing had a lot of demand in the digital world.

SRA marks Prakash Parv of Guru

The students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall celebrated the Prakash Parv of the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, with great reverence and fervour. The school premises reverberated with myriads of activities as in the class assembly, the students shared inspirational biography and unparalleled sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh, who was not only a great poet and philosopher but a great warrior also. The students were fascinated to learn how the Guru acquired the stature both as a saint and a soldier. The rounds of 'Prabhat Pheri' with pious vibes, was highly blissful. The chanting and singing of 'Shabad' invoked purity in every soul followed by distribution of 'Karah parshad' among the staff and the students. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. She reiterated that Guru is an embodiment of exceptional courage and immense wisdom. His brave deeds and noble thoughts always inspire people across generations.

BBK DAV holds declamation contest

BBK DAV Collegiate School for Girls organised a declamation contest, in which several students of the school participated. The students could choose any one topic out of the four given to them. The enthusiastic students ardently expressed their thoughts in the language of their choice. The convenors of the event were Dr Shelly Jaggi and Ashok Malhotra. Judges for the contest were Dr Sunita Sharma, Dr Shelly Jaggi and Jijina Gupta. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the convenors on organising this contest and said that this contest will help in building-up the confidence of the young orators. The first position was won by Jiya of Class 11 (Commerce). The second position was secured by Avneet of Class 12 (Arts) and the third position was bagged by Mehak of class 11 (Arts). Anisha and Savleen got the appreciation prizes.

Exchange programme at Bhavans

The Indian Red Cross Society, Punjab State Branch, Chandigarh organised a national youth exchange programme in Bhavans SL Public School, Amritsar. The event held from December 24, 2022 to December 29, 2022. A total of 264 students from 12 states participated in the event. Closing ceremony of the event was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh MLA Amritsar north, was the chief guest. Students of Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir School, Ratwara Sahib captivated the whole environment with their enchanting shabad performance.