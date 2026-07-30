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Home / Amritsar / DAV College NCC cadet Yash Sharma commissioned as Flying Officer

DAV College NCC cadet Yash Sharma commissioned as Flying Officer

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:27 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Yash Sharma being felicitated by Principal Amardeep Gupta in Amritsar.
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DAV College, Amritsar, student and NCC Army Wing cadet Under Officer Yash Sharma has been commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force.

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Belonging to the 11 Punjab Battalion NCC, Under Officer Yash Sharma was recommended by the 3 Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He secured an outstanding All India Rank of 47 in the overall merit list, following which he joined the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. After completing the rigorous pre-commission training, he was formally commissioned as a Flying Officer.

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During his tenure with the NCC Army Wing at DAV College, Under Officer Yash Sharma earned the prestigious NCC ‘C’ Certificate.

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Congratulating the officer, Principal  Amardeep Gupta said, “The achievement of Under Officer Yash Sharma is a moment of immense pride for DAV College. His dedication, discipline and determination have brought great honour to our institution. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and wish him a glorious and successful career in the Indian Air Force. His success will undoubtedly inspire countless young students to consider joining the Armed Forces and serving the nation with pride.”

Captain Kamal Kishore of the DAV College NCC Wing also congratulated him, saying Yash Sharma’s success is a testament to the quality of training and motivation provided through the NCC.

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The management, faculty members, NCC staff and students of DAV College, Amritsar, congratulated Sharma and extended their best wishes for his future endeavours.

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