DAV College organises seminar on NEP-2020

Amritsar, April 22

Critical thinking, backed by scientific temperament and technology based-education, is the future of formal education, said Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, a national seminar on National Education Policy—2020 at DAV College, Amritsar. He discussed how adopting the NEP-2020 would empower both, students and teachers. Dr Bedi and Dr Pratibha Singh, Deputy Advisor, NAAC, New Delhi, were the key speakers at the seminar held by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, DAV College Amritsar, in collaboration with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). He said the NEP 2020 is a game-changer that could overhaul the country’s education system by reorienting, redesigning and realigning its processes and outcomes. Dr Pratibha outlined the NEP-2020’s focus on developing rationality, creativity, and critical thinking skills among learners. “It’s a much-needed step after a long gap of 37 years since NPE 1986. The efforts to acknowledge teachers as the catalyst for fundamental reforms is appreciated and its focus are on historically marginalized children,” she said. Dr Amardeep Gupta, Principal DAV College and convenor, in his address, stressed the importance for organising such events.