DAV College selected for IKS project

DAV College, Amritsar, has been selected for a national-level Institutional Internship Project under the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), a significant initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The selected project, titled “Experimental Physics through Indian Traditional Games”, aims to bridge ancient Indian games with modern physics education in a creative and hands-on manner.

The IKS division is dedicated to integrating India’s rich traditional knowledge into modern education, in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It invites innovation-driven and research-based proposals from leading institutions across the country, which undergo rigorous scrutiny by expert committees, including IIT faculty members. “Out of thousands of applications, only a few outstanding proposals are approved to operate under IKS guidance — and DAV College Amritsar is among this distinguished list,” informed Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. The project proposal was submitted by a team of faculty members including Dr Maninder Kaur and Dr Narinder Arora from the Department of Physics and Dr Kiran Khanna from the Department of Hindi. The project involves the development of an innovative teaching kit/device that applies the principles of physics to traditional Indian games such as “Gilli Danda” and “Pitthu Garam”, among others.

One of the key highlights of the project is the active involvement of the college’s students as interns. These students will have the unique opportunity to work directly with the faculty on the development process and will be awarded official internship certificates by the IKS division.

Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta stated that this selection is an opportunity towards developing innovative teaching methods. “The college is going to mark its platinum jubilee. It is an opportunity for us to push our faculty as well as students towards excellence,” he said.