DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Teachers staged demonstrations in various colleges across the district on Wednesday. They were protesting against the DAV College managing committee, including DAV college and BBKDAV college, Amritsar.

PCCTU general secretary Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, who is posted at DAV college, Amritsar, said the management had not implemented their long-pending demand of promotions under the Career Advance Scheme.

“Around 11 teachers from Amritsar and 25-30 teachers from across the state have been waiting for their promotion under career advancement scheme since 2017. No promotions have been given from assistant professor to associate professor since 2017. The management has been delaying the implementation of the scheme. Now the time has come to meet the pending demands of the teachers and stop them from going on strike. For a long time, the management has not fulfilled our demands,” said Dr Sekhon. Classes were suspended today and teachers would continue the strike on Thursday and Friday.

PCCTU district secretary Dr BB Yadav said earlier the teachers had fought with the government, now the management was forcing them to fight. “Earlier, the management said that they would consider our demand once the report of the Seventh Pay commission is implemented. We had given a representation several times to the management but no avail.”

He said though teachers had submitted their promotion cases as per the rules and regulations to the management, they were not getting benefits under thee Career Advancement Scheme.