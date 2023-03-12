 DAV college wins softball c'ship : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

DAV college wins softball c'ship

Students of DAV College with their trophy in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The women’s team of DAV College here won the softball championship by defeating Doaba College, Jalandhar, by 15-4. The inter-college competition was organised at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the Sports Department of the college was continuously bringing laurels to the college. “The college has all sports facilities. Various coaches are giving training to the students. This is the reason why sports students are giving priority to take admission in the college. This year, many college teams have performed well in various competitions. Renowned players of the college are bringing laurels to the country in IPL, Asian Games, National Games and Hockey events,” he shared. Dr BB Yadav, Head of Physical Education Department, said it was a matter of pride that girls’ teams were also participating enthusiastically in university competitions.

DPS lab prepares 200 projects

Delhi Public School Atal Tinkering Lab held activities under the Centre’s initiatives to promote scientific temperament among schools’ students. India’s first e-ambassador Shirshendu Bhardwaj has been holding mentorship classes with the students of the school. School Principal Kamal Chand said Head of Science Department Rajendra Singh Saggu, ATL in charge Sudhanshu and other teachers contributed to the work. “It is a matter of pride for Delhi Public School that about 200 projects have been prepared and sent to the Government of India under this visionary leadership. The school is committed to strive ahead with more such projects,” said Kamal Chand.

GGI blood donation camp

Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice-Chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, participated in the mega blood donation camp along with the faculty, students and staff of the institute organised by the NSS Wing of the institute, in association with the Rotary Club, Amritsar Civil Lines, at its campus. The camp was held under the supervision of an expert team of blood bank from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital with Associate Professor Dr Kavita leading the team. Global Group of Institutes annually organises blood donation camps. A total of 100 units of blood were collected during the donation camp.

Lecture on NEP at Khalsa College

A lecture on the National Education Policy-2020 was organised at Khalsa College of Education, GT Road. Dr Jaya Saini and Dr Pallavi Srivastava of Christ College of Education, Bhopal, attended the lecture organised in collaboration with college principal Dr Harpreet Kaur. The principal said creative and ethical values, especially professional values, have their own importance in the field of teacher training and it is the duty of a teacher to inculcate such values in students and teachers so that they can meet the contemporary challenges. Dr Saini, while discussing various lessons of preparing a plan on the basis of “5-E” model of creativity, said on the basis of the NEP, it was necessary for every student to have knowledge of experiential education. He said such a skill should be developed in a teacher so that he can provide education to the students in an interesting way.

‘Star Reader Award’ for students

DAV College has initiated a “Star Reader Award” for the students. The award is being given to the students, who spend maximum time in the college library. The practice has proved fruitful as it is motivating students to spend more time reading in the library, said the principal. In a recent development, Karanjit Singh of BA (Sem VI) has been conferred the award this month. Dr Gupta said the award is given to the students on the basis of their performance in the library. The library committee, including the librarian and his assistant, observes student’s behaviour in the library, the availing of library facilities and his constant reading habit. The books which he has read throughout his course by numbers and by subjects are taken into consideration. The award consists of an appreciation certificate and bestseller book of the year. Dr Gupta opined that library is the spot where students learn a lot in academics as well as the outside world. Library is a place where wide range of books and e-book resources necessary for learning, knowledge, reference and entertainment reside.

