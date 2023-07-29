DAV non-teaching staff protest over revised pay scales

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 28

On the call given by the Private Colleges Non-Teaching Employees Union, Punjab, non-teaching staff of the local DAV College staged a protest against the Punjab Government for delaying the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission for non-teaching employees.

College union president Nitin Sharma and secretary Ajay Kumar said the government was exploiting non-teaching staff working in government-aided private colleges by not giving them new pay scales, which applies to all other grade three and four employees.

“On the one hand, the Punjab Government has given the benefit of the Sixth Pay Commission to almost all departments from July 2021, and along with it, the teachers working in aided colleges have also got this benefit from October 2022, but the non-teaching staff working in these colleges have not been given the benefits as recommended by the Sixth Pay Commission due to which there is a wave of anger among the employees,” he said.

The union has now announced that it would hold a rally on August 7 and a dharna in the Education Minister’s assembly constituency.