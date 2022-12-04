DAV student gets Star Reader Award

Amritsar: To help students grow and become more knowledgeable, DAV College, Amritsar, has introduced a star reader award for the students. This award is conferred upon students who spend most time in the college library. The practice has proved to be fruitful as it has developed the habit of reading among the students, said Principal Amardeep Gupta. Sahil Chaudhary of BSc Computer Science has bagged the Star Reader of the Month Award this time. Dr Gupta said the award is given to students based on their performance in the library. The library committee, which has the librarian, observes the students’ participation in activities. An appreciation certificate and best book of the year are given to the recipient of the award.

SRA school holds carnival for kids

Shri Ram Ashram Public School hosted a ‘KIDS KARNIVAL’ on Saturday on its premises. The event was organised under the patronage of Principal Vinodita Sankhyan. An open invitation was given to the parents of toddlers, which was met with a warm response. More than 200 participants attended the event. The carnival was organised for students of different schools. The host school did not participate. Children ages 2.5 years to 7 years exhibited their talent, which added to the grandeur of the show. Various games were organised. Food stalls and swings were among other attractions of the event. TNS