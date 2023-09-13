 DAV student tops varsity exam : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Vanshita Mahajan of DAV College Amritsar has secured first position in university merit list by scoring 670 marks out of 800 and Varun Duggal bagged the 2nd position by scoring 641 marks. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. Principal Gupta congratulated the students for their glorious achievements and wished them a bright future and success in all their upcoming semesters. He also lauded the untiring efforts of the Department of Computer Science for making these outstanding results possible.

Harkrishan Public School

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) appointed Satbir Kaur as Principal of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Golden Avenue. Principal Satbir Kaur, who has 23 years of experience in teaching and constructive management in the educational field, was welcomed and wished by the school staff by presenting a bouquet of flowers. Diwan management hoped that as the new principal of the school, Kaur, will raise the level established for the development of the school in every aspect. Satbir Kaur expressed her happiness and gratitude to the management for entrusting her with this service and assured to perform this service with full sincerity and heart.

Spring Dale shuttlers shine

Spring Dale shuttlers won the zonal badminton championship as Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, shared that both of his school teams for boys and girls were adjudged the winners in the under-19 category during the finals of the zonal badminton tournaments. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winning team and their coaches for this remarkable achievement. “The school maintains a state of the art badminton court and facilities for its budding shuttlers to hone their skills,” said Sharma.

Civil Moot Court at KCL

Dr Jaspal Singh, Director-Cum-Principal, Khalsa College of Law (KCL), Amritsar, informed that eleven civil moot court were organised today in the college. Senior advocates of district courts were the presiding officers of the moot courts. Five teams of BA LLB (FYIC) semester IX students, three teams of BCom LLB (FYIC) semester IX and three teams of LLB (TYC) semester V presented their cases on different topics of the Consumer Protection Act, minor custody, contract, divorce, vicarious liability and constitution law. The students prepared their cases under the guidance of Dr Seema Rani (coordinator of practical training), Dr Harpreet Kaur, Dr Rashima Changotra, Dr Purnima Khanna, Dr Divya Sharma, Dr Mohit Saini, Dr Renu Saini, Dr Pawandeep Kaur, Dr Nidhi Saini, Dr Gurjinder Kaur and Dr Anita Sharma, assistant professors of the college.

KCA awarded virtual lab

Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA) has been awarded nodal centre for the facility of virtual labs under the national mission on education through information and communication technology (NME-ICT), an initiative of Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. On the inauguration of nodal centre, a daylong workshop on virtual lab was organised in collaboration with Amrita Virtual Labs, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kerala. About 400 science students of graduate and postgraduate classes participated in the workshop in which lectures on the introduction to virtual labs, role of virtual laboratory in promoting students’ academic performance and demonstration of virtual labs experiments were delivered by Saneesh PF, the project Manager and technical lead of physical sciences virtual labs and Shanamol CJ, the project assistant, Amrita Virtual Labs, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and followed by hands on training session in computer department. Nodal centre of the college will provide a complete learning management system around the virtual labs where the students and teachers can avail the various tools for learning, including additional web-resources, video-lectures, animated demonstrations and self-evaluation activity that help to make the students aware of the achievements of science and technology in every sphere of life.

25 youth to visit Parliament House

A commemorative programme is being organised by the Parliamentary Democracy Research and Training Institute (PRIDE) at Lok Sabha on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in the series of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As many as 25 youth from across the country will get an opportunity to participate and visit Parliament House. District youth officer Akanksha Mahawariya said this was a great opportunity for the youth from the Nehru Yuva Kendra to be present at the Parliament House. She informed that interested youth can apply online or offline till September 15 at Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, near Civil Lines police station. She said that the topic of the programme was Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings in context to our country.

World Physiotherapy Day at LPU

The Department of Physiotherapy at the School of Applied Medical Sciences, Lovely Professional University (LPU), observed World Physiotherapy Day at Baldev Raj Mittal auditorium of the university. The day-long activities guided students to emerge as efficient physiotherapists to bring happiness to the physically ailing in one form or the other. The theme observed this year is 'arthritis', with an acute focus on diverse forms of inflammatory arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. The visiting physiotherapists, joint replacement surgeon Dr SS Dhingra, DMC Hospital and Trauma Centre and the chief physiotherapist, ACE MediClinics, Dr Rohit Singla, both from Ludhiana, provided insights into the profession. They also conducted workshop on sports physiotherapy, scopes and practices. The celebrations were chaired by LPU director general HR Singla. He was accompanied by executive dean Monica Gulati.

