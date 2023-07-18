DAV students excel in PU examinations

Hoshiarpur: Principal of the local DAV College Vinay Kumar informed that in the BSc sixth semester result of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Meenakshi secured the first position scoring 1731 (86.55%) marks out of 2000. Ujala secured the second position with 1677 (83.85%) marks. Samriti, however, scored 1652 (82.6%) marks and stood third in the college. President of the college managing committee Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated the meritorious students. — OC
Dr Neelam Sethi is Director Education at Guru Ravi Dass Trust
Phagwara: Dr Neelam Sethi has taken over charge as Director of Education at Guru Ravi Dass Trust, Phagwara. She has earlier been the principal of Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Women, Gurdaspur and the founder principal of Guru Nanak Dev University College, Kalanaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained
3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...