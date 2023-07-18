DAV students excel in PU examinations

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Principal of the local DAV College Vinay Kumar informed that in the BSc sixth semester result of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Meenakshi secured the first position scoring 1731 (86.55%) marks out of 2000. Ujala secured the second position with 1677 (83.85%) marks. Samriti, however, scored 1652 (82.6%) marks and stood third in the college. President of the college managing committee Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated the meritorious students. — OC

Dr Neelam Sethi is Director Education at Guru Ravi Dass Trust

Phagwara: Dr Neelam Sethi has taken over charge as Director of Education at Guru Ravi Dass Trust, Phagwara. She has earlier been the principal of Pandit Mohan Lal SD College for Women, Gurdaspur and the founder principal of Guru Nanak Dev University College, Kalanaur.

