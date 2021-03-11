campus notes

DAV students shine in badminton Championship

DAV students shine in badminton Championship

DAV School students with trophies in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, performed well in the Amritsar District Badminton Championship held at Badminton Hall, Amritsar. The students bagged several positions and medals in the competition. Naureen Kaur of Class VIII was among the runners-up in women’s singles event, while in team events, a team of DAV School was declared runners-up in under 15 (girls), winner in under 15 girls’ doubles, winner in under 17 girls’ doubles, winner in under 19 girls’ doubles and winner in women’s doubles. Mrinal Khurana of Class IX clinched the second position in under 15 boys’ doubles.

VC unfurls national flag at GNDU

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, unfurled the national flag at guest house lawns of the university to mark the 76th Independence Day. Registrar Prof KS Kahlon, Prof Hardip Singh, OSD to VC, Prof Anish Dua, Dean Students’ Welfare, Col (Retd) Amarbir Singh Chahal and security officials were present on the occasion.

GNDU declares results

The results BA/BSc, Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Web Technology & Multimedia), Semester II, Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications, Semester II, BSc (Bio Technology), Semester VI of session May 2022 have been declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results would be available on the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, Professor Incharge (Examinations).

I-Day celebrated at P’kot school

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4, Pathankot, celebrated Independence Day with flag hoisting by Principal PL Dhiman. The students sang the national anthem. A cultural programme was also held where students of different classes participated. Some students sang patriotic songs and some danced on patriotic songs. A debate competition was also organised on the national flag. At the end of the programme, sweets were distributed among the students.

BBK DAV College celebrates I-Day

BBK DAV College for Women celebrated Independence Day as Prof (Dr) Hardeep Singh, OSD to Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, was the chief guest for the ceremony. The day marked the hoisting of the national flag followed by an oath-taking ceremony. It was followed by parade by NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and students of the Department of Physical Education. A street play showcasing the bravery of soldiers was also performed. The PG Department of Fine Arts, Department of Applied Arts and Department of Design put up an exhibition where portraits of freedom fighters were displayed. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said, “Our freedom fighters have earned this freedom with great struggle and it is now our duty to lead the nation towards success and peace.”

75th I-Day celebrations at SRA

The 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated on the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar. School President Balbir Bajaj and Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan hoisted the Tricolour with great reverence followed by the national anthem. Remembering the martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the motherland, they paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

Tricolour hoisted at Bhavan’s SL

Bhavan’s SL Public School celebrated 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervour on August 15. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, IPS (Retd), and Dr Dushyant Choudhary graced the occasion as special guests. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla greeted the guests as the programme began with flag hoisting by all honourable dignitaries. Tricoloured balloons were released in the air and national anthem echoed in the school. This was followed by the march past by the NCC cadets. The students presented several performances on stage, including role play, medley, PT show and patriotic dance.

Flag hoisted at Holy Heart School

The national flag was hoisted at Holy Heart Presidency School to mark the 75th Independence Day. Students of LKG of Holy Heart Juniors, dressed as soldiers and holding flags in their hands, elated the atmosphere. Students of Class VI left everyone spellbound while showcasing India’s achievements.

AGC students perform to mark I-Day

The Independence Day was celebrated in all its solemnity and grandeur at Amritsar Group of Colleges on August 15. Registrar Dr Paramjit Singh Pannu hoisted the Tricolour on the campus and all in unison sang the national anthem and expressed the joy of freedom. Dr Pannu said “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

3
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

4
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

5
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; Know the timings

6
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

7
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

8
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

9
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

10
J & K

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...

Six members of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidra

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

FIFA ban on India takes away Women’s U-17 World Cup

FIFA ban on India takes away Women's U-17 World Cup

International body objects to ‘undue influence’ from 3rd par...

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Blame game on as flagpole removed from Sector 21 park in Chandigarh

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

CM opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers

Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Agitating teachers detained, protest march cancelled

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine