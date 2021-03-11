DAV students shine in badminton Championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, performed well in the Amritsar District Badminton Championship held at Badminton Hall, Amritsar. The students bagged several positions and medals in the competition. Naureen Kaur of Class VIII was among the runners-up in women’s singles event, while in team events, a team of DAV School was declared runners-up in under 15 (girls), winner in under 15 girls’ doubles, winner in under 17 girls’ doubles, winner in under 19 girls’ doubles and winner in women’s doubles. Mrinal Khurana of Class IX clinched the second position in under 15 boys’ doubles.

VC unfurls national flag at GNDU

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, unfurled the national flag at guest house lawns of the university to mark the 76th Independence Day. Registrar Prof KS Kahlon, Prof Hardip Singh, OSD to VC, Prof Anish Dua, Dean Students’ Welfare, Col (Retd) Amarbir Singh Chahal and security officials were present on the occasion.

GNDU declares results

The results BA/BSc, Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Web Technology & Multimedia), Semester II, Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications, Semester II, BSc (Bio Technology), Semester VI of session May 2022 have been declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results would be available on the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, Professor Incharge (Examinations).

I-Day celebrated at P’kot school

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4, Pathankot, celebrated Independence Day with flag hoisting by Principal PL Dhiman. The students sang the national anthem. A cultural programme was also held where students of different classes participated. Some students sang patriotic songs and some danced on patriotic songs. A debate competition was also organised on the national flag. At the end of the programme, sweets were distributed among the students.

BBK DAV College celebrates I-Day

BBK DAV College for Women celebrated Independence Day as Prof (Dr) Hardeep Singh, OSD to Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, was the chief guest for the ceremony. The day marked the hoisting of the national flag followed by an oath-taking ceremony. It was followed by parade by NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and students of the Department of Physical Education. A street play showcasing the bravery of soldiers was also performed. The PG Department of Fine Arts, Department of Applied Arts and Department of Design put up an exhibition where portraits of freedom fighters were displayed. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said, “Our freedom fighters have earned this freedom with great struggle and it is now our duty to lead the nation towards success and peace.”

75th I-Day celebrations at SRA

The 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated on the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar. School President Balbir Bajaj and Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan hoisted the Tricolour with great reverence followed by the national anthem. Remembering the martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the motherland, they paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

Tricolour hoisted at Bhavan’s SL

Bhavan’s SL Public School celebrated 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervour on August 15. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, IPS (Retd), and Dr Dushyant Choudhary graced the occasion as special guests. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla greeted the guests as the programme began with flag hoisting by all honourable dignitaries. Tricoloured balloons were released in the air and national anthem echoed in the school. This was followed by the march past by the NCC cadets. The students presented several performances on stage, including role play, medley, PT show and patriotic dance.

Flag hoisted at Holy Heart School

The national flag was hoisted at Holy Heart Presidency School to mark the 75th Independence Day. Students of LKG of Holy Heart Juniors, dressed as soldiers and holding flags in their hands, elated the atmosphere. Students of Class VI left everyone spellbound while showcasing India’s achievements.

AGC students perform to mark I-Day

The Independence Day was celebrated in all its solemnity and grandeur at Amritsar Group of Colleges on August 15. Registrar Dr Paramjit Singh Pannu hoisted the Tricolour on the campus and all in unison sang the national anthem and expressed the joy of freedom. Dr Pannu said “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.”