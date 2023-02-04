DAV's social media team honoured

Amritsar: Mass communication and video production team of DAV College Amritsar has done excellent work in the election process in Punjab. For this, SDM Harpreet Singh honored the college team by giving a letter of appreciation and certificates. Principal Amardeep Gupta said Sandeep Kumar working in the college and mass communication students were appointed in the social media team.
Language Programme ends
In partnership with the Regional English Language Office (RELO) of the US Embassy in New Delhi, the Nanhi Chhaan Foundation (NCF) has successfully completed a two–year English access microscholarship programme for 100 economically weaker students. Fifty undergraduate students from Guru Nanak Dev University College in Verka and 50 from Government Institute of Garment Technology participated in the programme between November 2020 and January 2023, attending after-school English language classes for two years, along with career readiness and other personal development classes. The graduation ceremony was held here today at Guru Nanak Dev University College. Graduates received certificates signed by ambassador Elizabeth Jones, the Charge d’ Affaires for the US Embassy in New Delhi.
Parkash Purb celebrated at college
Parkash Purb of the seventh Sikh guru, Sri Guru Hari Rai Sahib, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion at Khalsa College. On the occasion, students of Khalsa College sang Guru Jas. Honorary Secretary of the council, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated the entire gathering on this auspicious day and said that we all should follow the path shown by Guru Sahib.
