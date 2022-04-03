Day 2: No wheat arrival in mandis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

Even as the procurement season for the wheat crop has begun in the district, the grain markets in district have seen no arrival of the produce as the harvesting is yet to begin.

The procurement has begun officially from April 1 and the district mandi officials claimed that all preparations have been made.

The harvesting of wheat in the district usually begins after Baisakhi. The agriculture officials stated that crop has not fully ripened yet.

They also advised the farmers to harvest the crop only after it has fully ripened. With the government fixing 12 per cent as the highest permissible limit of the wheat grains, the farmers can face a problem if they harvest the crop early.

The administration has also imposed a ban on the use of combine harvesters during night as it leads to more moisture in the grain. Further a ban on burning of crop residue after harvesting has also been imposed.