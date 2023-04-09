Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

A day after being hospitalised after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance in the school, 12-year-old Anurag, who was under treatment at a local private hospital, died early in the morning here on Saturday.

The victim was a student of Class VI of Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School, Batala Road. He was hospitalised and put on ventilator after he allegedly consumed some ‘poisonous substance’ in the school premises and fell sick on Thursday.

After the news of his death, some of the infuriated family members along with other residents held a dharna in the morning at the Mohakampura police station. They

alleged police inaction in the case. Besides, the family of Anurag also accused the school authorities of not providing timely medical treatment to Anurag. Besides, they raised doubts about the entire incident.

The police have begun the inquest proceedings in the case under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body would be sent for a postmortem. Action will be taken by the police once they get the postmortem report.

Meanwhile, the family members demanded that the postmortem of the body should be conducted and doubts over the demise of the child be cleared.

Anurag’s elder brother had rushed him to the hospital on Thursday morning after receiving a call from school that he was not feeling well. He said he along with his uncle rushed to the school where they found him in a semi-conscious state.