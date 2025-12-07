Day after clash with AAP, 20 Cong workers booked

Following a violent clash between Congress and AAP leaders at Bhindi Saida village in the Rajasansi constituency over the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections, the police have booked nearly 20 Congress workers and leaders under charges of attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Several individuals from both sides were reportedly injured in the confrontation.

The case was registered on the statement of Lakhwinder Singh, an AAP candidate for the Zila Parishad from Jasraur village. In his statement, he claimed that he and his associates were heading to the residence of their supporter, Billa Singh, on Friday morning when armed accused allegedly surrounded and attacked them.

Lakhwinder Singh in his statement alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of senior Congress leader and MLA Sukhjinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria and Dilraj Sarkaria.

He alleged that the assault was politically motivated and linked to the ongoing Zila Parishad elections. According to him, the attack was carried out with the support of associates of Congress leader Surjit Singh and at the behest of senior Congress leaders from the constituency.

The complainant claimed that Surjit Singh’s associates — including Satnam Singh, Sabba Singh, Sonu Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Jassa Singh, Lekha Singh, Harman Singh, Pappu Singh, and others — blocked their path with the intention to launch an attack. Two women, Simar Kaur and Kashmir Kaur, were reportedly among the group present during the confrontation.

As tensions rose, Satnam Singh, the village sarpanch, allegedly opened fire with intent to kill, injuring Gopi Singh and Bhanjit Singh in the chest. Several others, including Sabba Singh and Sonu Singh, reportedly assaulted the complainant with sharp-edged weapons, causing injuries to his head and limbs. Supporters Billa Singh and Harman Singh, along with the complainant’s brother Surinder Singh, also suffered injuries, while women accompanying them were allegedly attacked with sharp weapons as well.

The police reached the spot, but the accused reportedly fled with their weapons before arrests could be made. The injured were shifted to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

It is noteworthy that Congress leader Dilraj Sarkaria has already accused the Amritsar Rural Police of bias. He alleged that AAP leader Lakhwinder Singh and his supporters had attacked the residence of Congress candidate Surjit Singh, located on the outskirts of the village. He claimed they had informed senior police officials beforehand, anticipating an attack, but no preventive action was taken, which ultimately led to the incident.

SSP, Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir did not respond to repeated calls.