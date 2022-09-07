Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

Post the announcement of upgraded wages according to the Seventh Pay Commission and regularisation of teachers by CM Bhagwant Mann, the teachers from aided schools and employees of the Education Department have raised voice against non-payment of salaries.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front, representing teaching and non-teaching employees of the department, alleged that the Punjab Government had issued verbal stop orders to the exchequer to stop the disbursal of salaries to employees of Group A, B and C category for the past one month.

“Category A comprises gazetted officials like DEOs and Category B and C includes several administrative officials and teachers, who have not been given salaries as the government cites lack of funds. While the CM made several announcements on the Teacher’s Day, the reality of things is different for employees of the education department, who are working without any incentives and allowances that they had been entitled to previously,” said Ashwani Awasthi, teacher and district president, DTF.

In a similar situation, the teachers’ union of aided schools in the district too has raised the issue of delayed salaries for the past six months. The DTF members said the verbal ban on the release of last month’s salaries by the Finance Department clarifies the financial situation of Punjab. “It lays bare the claims of the Finance Minister of Punjab,” they added.

The leaders demanded that the verbal restraining orders imposed by the treasury on the withdrawal of salaries of A, B and C category employees should be withdrawn immediately, failing which the employees would be forced to launch a struggle against the Punjab Government.

“How can teachers be expected to work without salaries and without any rural allowances. Besides, installment of arrears and DA are due since 2016. Teachers are becoming victims of the financial crisis in the state and no one in the ruling government seems to provide a solution,” said Awasthi.