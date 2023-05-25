Day after murder, cops foil suspect’s bid to flee abroad

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 24

The district police sprang into action and issued a Look out circular (LOC) against a man — Judgbir Singh — suspected of killing a Saidpur village resident on Tuesday.

Judgbir, a resident of the same village, and his two unknown associates had allegedly shot Jagroop Singh dead late in the evening on Tuesday. The four-year-old son of the victim had a narrow escape in the incident.

Sources revealed that Judgbir had planned to fly abroad on Wednesday morning. Patti DSP Satnam Singh said the victim’s family brought the matter to the notice of the police. The police wasted no time in issuing an LOC to the airport authorities. The suspect then ended up cancelling his flight.

Harbhajan Singh, the father of the victim, has claimed that Judgbir is still hiding somewhere in the area as his plan to flee abroad was foiled by the police.

The Sadar Police, Patti, has registered a case against Judgbir and his two unidentified associates under Sections 302, 505 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 49 of the Arm Act. The three suspects remain at large.

LOC issued to airport authorities