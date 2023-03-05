Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Tarn Taran, March 4
Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh paid a surprise visit to the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail on Saturday and interacted with inmates to know about their grievances. The jail authorities accompanied him during the visit.
The DC checked the barracks, kitchen, hospital and other locations in the jail complex. He have instructions to sanitise the barracks and the complex on a routine basis. The DC also stressed on the need for regular medical check-ups of inmates.
He instructed the authorities to address the concern of inmates.
It is worth noting that serious lapses have been reported in the jail, as in a violent clash between two groups of gangsters lodged in the jail, two were killed recently and three others injured. The recovery of mobiles and other prohibited articles have become a routine affair at the complex.
At the end of his visit, the DC also stressed on the maintenance of sanitation and to provide literature and sports activities to inmates. He instructed officials to provide meals to inmates as per the manual.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match
FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school
The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'
Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources
The accused is a student at a US university
China's 2023 defence spending to rise 7.2 per cent; Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness
Defence spending rise this year to outpace GDP growth target...
'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...