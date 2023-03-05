Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 4

Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh paid a surprise visit to the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail on Saturday and interacted with inmates to know about their grievances. The jail authorities accompanied him during the visit.

The DC checked the barracks, kitchen, hospital and other locations in the jail complex. He have instructions to sanitise the barracks and the complex on a routine basis. The DC also stressed on the need for regular medical check-ups of inmates.

He instructed the authorities to address the concern of inmates.

It is worth noting that serious lapses have been reported in the jail, as in a violent clash between two groups of gangsters lodged in the jail, two were killed recently and three others injured. The recovery of mobiles and other prohibited articles have become a routine affair at the complex.

At the end of his visit, the DC also stressed on the maintenance of sanitation and to provide literature and sports activities to inmates. He instructed officials to provide meals to inmates as per the manual.