Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Amritsar / DC assures farmers of relief for crop damaged by hailstorm

DC assures farmers of relief for crop damaged by hailstorm

Officials of the district administration are visiting the fields affected by hailstorm on a regular basis and the government would justifiably compensate farmers for their loss. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during her visit to Rajasansi area...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:16 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney visits a field near Amritsar.
Officials of the district administration are visiting the fields affected by hailstorm on a regular basis and the government would justifiably compensate farmers for their loss. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney during her visit to Rajasansi area here on Tuesday.

The DC said the government has already ordered a girdawari to assess the crop loss caused by natural calamity, the purpose of which is to identify the farmers who have suffered crop loss.

Apart from visits by Revenue Department and Agricultural Department officials, the administration had also launched a telephone helpline for the farmers to report their location and loss to their crops.

Meanwhile, Attari MLA and AAP leader Jaswinder Singh Ramdas also visited villages to meet farmers whose crops have been damaged. Ramdas said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the administration to complete the girdawari at the earliest so that the government can issue compensation to the farmers.

Speaking at Bal Sikander village, the MLA said the government is fully committed to the welfare of all sections of society and would always help those suffering from loss due to natural calamities.

