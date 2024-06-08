DC checks flood preparedness

Kapurthala, June 7
Ahead of monsoon, DC Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday visited Aahli Kalan village to review the ongoing flood protection works and preparedness to tackle any exigency.
The DC was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal. They visited a site on the outskirts of the village, where a breach occurred last year due to heavy current in Beas. He inspected the ongoing stone pitching work being carried out by the Drainage Department. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the work is completed before monsoon.
The DC instructed Sultanpur Lodhi SDM to monitor the pace of the work regularly. He said the administration would make all efforts to avoid any untoward incident this monsoon.
