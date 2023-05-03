DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 2

On the first day of the change in office timings, Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh came to his office at 7.30 am and checked the attendance of officers and the employees working from the District Administrative Complex (DAC). The Deputy Commissioner found no lapse but three employees were found to be absent by Rajnish Arora, SDM, Tarn Taran, in his own office and that of the Tehsildar.

The state government had announced the change in timings to save electricity. The order is to remain in force till July 15. SDM Rajnish Arora said that action would be taken against who were found to be absent on Tuesday.