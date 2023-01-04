DC convenes meet of district officials

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 3

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Rishpal Singh in a meeting with district officials of various departments issued instructions to make sure that the benefits of the welfare schemes meant for the welfare of Scheduled castes and Backward Classes should reach the actual beneficiaries.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to make the members of the Scheduled Caste and Backward Class communities aware of the welfare schemes. Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, ADC (Development), Tarn Taran SDM Ranjish Arora, Khadoor Sahib SDM Deepak Bhatia, Civil Surgeon Dr Dilbag Singh and Palav Sareshta, District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer, among others attended the meeting.

