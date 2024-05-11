DC directs poll machinery to ensure security of candidates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

To ensure that elections for the Lok Sabha are held in a free and fair manner, Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori today instructed the polling machinery to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and their security. He stressed that ensuring the security of candidates is one of the primary responsibilities of the district election machinery and the Election Commission of India is serious about the matter.

Thori said it had come to his attention that numerous incidents have been reported from various parts of the district. These incidents, highlighted through complaints and reports in the media, involve protest by farmers against candidates of political parties, thereby impeding their democratic right to campaign and convey their manifesto to the citizens of the state. Such actions go against the directions and guidelines of the ECI, he said.

He further said that it has been observed that gatherings by protesting farmers are often held without permissions, in violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, involving use of loudspeakers also without permission.

As outlined by the ECI, the DC said that ensuring the security of candidates and adhering to its guidelines is essential to providing a level playing field for all candidates through fair campaigning.

He reiterated that it is the duty of all to follow these guidelines and ensure their implementation in the field. No one should be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) activists alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is deliberately displaying its hoardings to hide the posters of Shubhkaran Singh, who was killed in police firing during the ongoing agitation, in Jandiala area. The farmers removed the hoardings of AAP installed over the flex boards of Shubhkaran Singh.

