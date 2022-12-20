DC distributes sports kits among girl players

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 19

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rishipal Singh distributed 49 sports kits among girl players of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government Girls Senior Secondary School in a function organised on the school complex on Monday. The kits were sent by the Education Department.

The DC, while addressing on the occasion, said the players in the district would be given every possible facility to promote sports. He also appealed to the students to take part in sports.

Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (Secondary), Ravinder Kaur Ahluwalia and others attended the functions.