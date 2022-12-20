DC distributes sports kits among girl players

Tarn Taran, December 19
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rishipal Singh distributed 49 sports kits among girl players of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government Girls Senior Secondary School in a function organised on the school complex on Monday. The kits were sent by the Education Department.
The DC, while addressing on the occasion, said the players in the district would be given every possible facility to promote sports. He also appealed to the students to take part in sports.
Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (Secondary), Ravinder Kaur Ahluwalia and others attended the functions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
US wants constructive dialogue, not 'war of words' between India and Pakistan
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been straine...