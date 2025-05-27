DC hosts toppers, champions their dreams

A simple question often doesn’t have a simple answer. For three young dreamers from Amritsar, a seemingly straightforward question about their future aspirations remained open-ended as they spent the day discussing endless possibilities with the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney.

Sawhney, who by now can be said to have a soft spot for students, invited the three district toppers of the Class X PSEB exams from the district to spend the day with her. This unique opportunity allowed the young academic achievers, Meharpreet Kaur, Arnoorbir Kaur and Arshdeep Singh, to get a first-hand experience of how the Deputy Commissioner’s office functions and later share lunch with the Deputy Commissioner at her residence.

“It was a day full of excitement for us as we spent time talking to DC ma’am and even got to ride in her car getting VIP treatment,” said Meherpreet Kaur, who bagged the top position with 99.38 per cent.

Over lunch, the Deputy Commissioner shared her own journey with the students, revealing how she became one of the youngest administrative officers in the state and her eagerness to mentor young minds.

“Over the years, I’ve realised that real assets or wealth in life shouldn’t be measured in terms of monetary gains, but by the contentment one feels after doing something one is passionate about,” Sawhney said.

Meherpreet, who wants to pursue medicine, shared how her self-study enabled her to achieve the highest score. “I was confident, and now I want to chase my dreams further. Today was a valuable learning experience,” she said.

Arnoorbir Kaur discussed several subjects close to her heart, such as environmental education and mathematics, with the Deputy Commissioner. “After hearing words of encouragement from DC ma’am, I feel that anything is possible for us,” she said, sharing her experience of the day.

The students had the chance to sit with the Deputy Commissioner, assist with office work, listen to people’s problems and learn about the functioning of the office. Accompanied by their teachers and mentors, the students enjoyed this enriching experience. The Deputy Commissioner has been inviting students who excel academically or in other areas to her office and spend time with them. Sawhney is among the 80 IAS and IPS officers registered for the School Mentorship Programme launched by the state and, her interactions with students have become a unique feature of her governance as the Deputy Commissioner.

Apart from a set of books, the Deputy Commissioner’s parting gift for the students was an advice: “The importance of hard work, and making a career choice for the right reasons instead of any kind of pressure is important. How you decide to pursue your dreams will define your success.”

She also stated that serving in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has given her the opportunity to do something beyond herself and make a difference in her own way by helping others which brought her immense satisfaction.

With a promise of all possible support and guidance, Sawhney bid adieu to the students, who seemed eager to share their stories once they returned home.