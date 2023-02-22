DC inspects Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

The Deputy Commissioner conducted inspection at the Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital here on Tuesday and was satisfied with the services being provided to patients. At the same time, DC Harpreet Singh Sudan asked hospital officials to prepare a proposal for the repair and maintenance of the hospital building.

Sudan said the proposal would be forwarded to the state government so that funds could be procured. “We would extend all support to the hospital officials for bettering services for the poor patients,” he said.

The DC assured the medical staff of providing better working conditions. On the occasion, hospital staff also pointed out the problems being faced by them. The DC assured that he would take up the issues with the officials concerned. He exhorted the medical staff to provide best services to the patients.