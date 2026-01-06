DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / DC seeks public cooperation to curb Chinese kite string use

DC seeks public cooperation to curb Chinese kite string use

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:35 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Rahul has said that special raids are being conducted by district administration teams to check violations. File photo
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul has sought the cooperation of district residents to stop the sale and use of Chinese kite string. He said parents should counsel their children against using the synthetic string for flying kites so that this dangerous practice can be curbed in the interest of public safety.

The DC said the district administration has issued special instructions to civil and police officials to prevent the sale and use of the banned synthetic string. He added that special raids are being conducted by district administration teams to check violations.

He warned that legal action would be taken against those found selling or using the plastic kite string. Cases will be registered under Section 188 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act. Under these provisions, offenders may face imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Deputy Commissioner said the use of this deadly string has been banned and residents must strictly follow the administration’s directions, failing which strict legal action will be taken.

He called upon the public to come forward and help stop the harmful practice of using synthetic kite string for the safety of humans, birds and animals.

