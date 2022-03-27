DC takes stock of wheat procurement preparations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

In view of the procurement of the wheat crop during the coming days, the district administration has started making preparations for the same at all grain markets in the district.

As per the announcement made by the government, the procurement of wheat would begin from April 1. However, as the crop has yet not fully ripened, the harvesting in the district is expected to start late.

District agriculture officials said it would be only during the second week of the month of April that the harvesting in the district would begin. The government has fixed a minimum support price of Rs 2,015 per quintal of wheat. Further the grains with a moisture content of less than 12 per cent would be procured by the government agencies.

The Deputy Commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, also conducted a meeting with officials of food and civil supplies, different procurement agencies and commission agents to take stock of the preparations being made for the procurement.

Khaira also asked the officials concerned to ensure that the procurement process is completed hassle free and farmers do not have to wait for long. He also asked the officials of food and civil supplies to ensure timely lifting of procured crop from markets. —