DC urges public cooperation as first phase of Census 2027 begins

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh has appealed to residents to fully cooperate with officials during the first phase of Census 2027, which began on May 15 and will continue until June 13.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the Census is an important national exercise and urged people to provide accurate and complete information to officials visiting their households. He emphasised that authentic and reliable data is essential for effective planning and implementation of government policies and welfare schemes in the future.

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The DC said that if any Census official visits a household to collect information, residents should extend full cooperation and answer all questions truthfully. He noted that the quality and accuracy of Census data depend significantly on public participation.

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He also directed enumerators and supervisors engaged in the exercise to perform their duties with sincerity, dedication, and utmost diligence. He said the Census is a time-bound government programme and requires coordinated efforts from both officials and citizens to ensure its successful completion. He added that the information collected during the Census serves as a crucial basis for formulating development plans, allocating resources, and designing welfare initiatives across various sectors.