De-addiction centre owner among two nabbed for inmate’s ‘murder’

A day after a 38-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a private de-addiction centre in the Manawala area, the police on Thursday arrested the owner of the facility and an inmate on murder charges.

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Deceased Sunny Sharma, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar on Tarn Taran Road, was undergoing treatment at the centre.

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Sunny’s family members alleged that he was strangled to death in the wee hours of Wednesday. They added that he was admitted to ‘Jeevan Jagrati’ de-addiction centre at Rajewal village on March 21.

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Ritu Sharma, the victim’s wife, in her statement to the police alleged that because of her husband’s unstable mental condition, he was admitted to the centre for rehabilitation. Yesterday, she received a call from Gurjeet Singh, the owner of the centre, informing that Sunny had died.

Ritu alleged that her husband was murdered by Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Gurnam Nagar, Sultanwind Road, Amritsar, and Sukhwant Singh, another inmate, at the centre. She further alleged that the accused tore a bedsheet, twisted it into a rope and strangled Sunny to death.

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Acting on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Harchand Singh, SHO, Chatiwind police station, said they are probing the case from all angles, including the functioning of the de-addiction centre and the circumstances leading to Sunny’s death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to family members, they had been paying a monthly fee of Rs 10,000-15,000 to the centre for Sunny’s rehabilitation.

Jaswinder Singh, a relative of the deceased, alleged that the centre lacked proper facilities and was overcrowded, with nearly 15 patients confined to a single room. He said better supervision and safety measures could have prevented the tragedy.