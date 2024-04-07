Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

The district administration has extended the deadline for depositing licensed weapons to April 14. Earlier, April 5 was the last date for depositing weapons. So far, only 60 per cent of weapons have been deposited at police stations and gun houses by license holders in the city and the rural areas of the district.

Certain categories like petrol pump security and jewellers' shop guards would be exempted from depositing weapons after screening. The persons with threat perceptions will also be excused from doing so. Ghanshyam Thori, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer

As per information, there are 15,702 weapons against arms licences issued by the city police commissionerate out of which 9,266 have been deposited.

The Amritsar (Rural) police have 28,026 weapons registered against licences issued by arms branch of the district police out of which 17,075 have been deposited.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Ghanshyam Thori said the date for depositing weapons had been extended by nine days.

“Also certain categories like petrol pump security and jewellers’ shop guards would be exempted from depositing weapons after screening. The persons with threat perceptions will also be excused from doing so,” said Thori.

The Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency having 11 Assembly constituencies – five in the city and six in the rural belt – has 528 critical polling stations and over 600 designated as vulnerable by the district administration. The District Electoral Officer has asked the Police Department to keep a vigil on the sensitive locations where polling stations are located.

The police have busted a number of terror and narco-terror modules and arms smuggling rackets in the border district recently. The security and intelligence agencies are also keeping a close watch on developments in the city.

Thori said if arms licence holders, who were not exempted by the screening committee, failed to deposit their weapons, stern action would be taken against them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.