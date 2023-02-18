Deal strictly with property tax defaulters: Amritsar MC chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 17

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Sandeep Rishi, conducted a meeting with officials of property tax wing here today. The MC Commissioner asked officials concerned to speed up the recovery of property tax to achieve the targets.

The MC fixed a target of Rs 50 crore for the property tax wing for the 2022-23. The department has collected Rs 28.3 crore to date. Only 40 days are left for the end of the current financial year.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Nodal officer Property Tax Daljit Singh, Superintendent Harbans Lal, Superintendent Pradeep Rajput, Superintendent Davinder Babbar, Superintendent Jaswinder Singh and Superintendent Sunil Bhatia attended the meeting.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi issued orders to all officials in the meeting that the pending tax of Rs 21.7 crore should be collected till the end of fiscal. The defaulter property owners should be visited and deal with them strictly. The sealing notices have been sent to more than 500 defaulters in the past. If they do not pay tax their properties should be sealed, instructed MC Commissioner.

Along with this, appropriate action should also be taken against the property owner who didn’t pay the pending tax.

The MC had constituted sealing squad and provided two separate vehicles to them. The police teams also deployed with sealing staff. The process of sealing the properties would be started on Monday.