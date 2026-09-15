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Home / Amritsar / Dean of Global Group of Institutes gets award

Dean of Global Group of Institutes gets award

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:08 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Dr Arvind Dewangan, Dean, Research, Global Group of Institutes, with the award.
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For his contributions to teaching and research, Dr Arvind Dewangan, Dean of Research at Global Group of Institutes, has been honoured with the prestigious National Builder Award by the Rotary Club, Amritsar, for his contributions to teaching and research.

Vice-Chairman of Global Group of Institutes Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi congratulated Dr Dewangan on the achievement and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours. He has published 176 research papers in reputed national and international journals, including high-impact Scopus-indexed publications. Five patents based on his research projects have been granted

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by the government, while 20 more patents have

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been filed.

He is also involved in consultancy and government-funded projects, including research on rural water purification systems and cost-effective building materials.

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Dr Dewangan has also contributed to research on climate change and urban infrastructure.

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