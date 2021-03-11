in brief

Debt-ridden Amritsar farmer ends life

A farmer identified of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village committed suicide here on Monday. Gurlal Singh shot himself with his licenced revolver and died on the spot. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A farmer identified of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village committed suicide here on Monday. Gurlal Singh shot himself with his licenced revolver and died on the spot. The police have started inquest proceedings and handed over the body to the family after autopsy. According to the police, he was upset as he was unable to pay the debt to the bank and bank authorities were allegedly harassing him to return the debt amount. He is survived by two children and wife. He owns 4 acre land in the village. The incident occurred at 11.30 am. Shashpal Singh, SHO, Kamboh police station, said on the statement of deceased’s wife, the police have initiated action under Section 174 of the CrPC and launched further probe. “After the post mortem, the police handed over the body to his family,” he said. TNS

BSF seizes 1-kg heroin near IB

Amritsar: The BSF on Monday seized heroin weighing 1,050 kg lying abandoned across the India-Pakistan border fencing in Amritsar sector. Two packets of the contraband wrapped in yellow adhesive tape were discovered during a special search operation by BSF troops. This was the second instance of narcotics recovery in a week. Earlier on April 19, four packets of heroin (gross weight 2.110 kg), one pistol, one magazine and 37 rounds were seized. TNS

Intoxicating tablets seized

Tarn Taran: The local city police led by Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh arrested one person with intoxicating tablets and capsules on Sunday. The police officer said the accused has been identified as Arun Kumar of local Gali Bazigaran Wali. He was arrested from the Holy City locality in the outskirts of Tarn Taran. As many as 1,400 intoxicating tablets and 1,440 capsules were recovered from the possession of the accused. A case under Sections 22-C, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Teen molested at dall school

Tarn Taran: An incident of molestation with a student of Government High School, Dall, was reported here when the 13-year-old victim had gone to the bathroom with her classmate on Saturday. One Daljit Singh (22) of the same Dall village, trespassed into the bathroom by jumping the school wall. He molested her and when she raised an alarm, he fled away. Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Kiranpal Kaur said the accused is a resident of Dall village and he is at large. A case under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered by the Khalra police on the statement of the victim’s mother. The negligence on the part of the Education Department is quiet visible as the school complex is unsafe for girl students. DEO (secondary) Harbhagwant Singh said he was unaware of the incident.

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT

Congress leaders stage protest

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers' woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher's front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema