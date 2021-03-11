Debt-ridden Amritsar farmer ends life

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A farmer identified of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village committed suicide here on Monday. Gurlal Singh shot himself with his licenced revolver and died on the spot. The police have started inquest proceedings and handed over the body to the family after autopsy. According to the police, he was upset as he was unable to pay the debt to the bank and bank authorities were allegedly harassing him to return the debt amount. He is survived by two children and wife. He owns 4 acre land in the village. The incident occurred at 11.30 am. Shashpal Singh, SHO, Kamboh police station, said on the statement of deceased’s wife, the police have initiated action under Section 174 of the CrPC and launched further probe. “After the post mortem, the police handed over the body to his family,” he said. TNS

BSF seizes 1-kg heroin near IB

Amritsar: The BSF on Monday seized heroin weighing 1,050 kg lying abandoned across the India-Pakistan border fencing in Amritsar sector. Two packets of the contraband wrapped in yellow adhesive tape were discovered during a special search operation by BSF troops. This was the second instance of narcotics recovery in a week. Earlier on April 19, four packets of heroin (gross weight 2.110 kg), one pistol, one magazine and 37 rounds were seized. TNS

Intoxicating tablets seized

Tarn Taran: The local city police led by Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh arrested one person with intoxicating tablets and capsules on Sunday. The police officer said the accused has been identified as Arun Kumar of local Gali Bazigaran Wali. He was arrested from the Holy City locality in the outskirts of Tarn Taran. As many as 1,400 intoxicating tablets and 1,440 capsules were recovered from the possession of the accused. A case under Sections 22-C, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Teen molested at dall school

Tarn Taran: An incident of molestation with a student of Government High School, Dall, was reported here when the 13-year-old victim had gone to the bathroom with her classmate on Saturday. One Daljit Singh (22) of the same Dall village, trespassed into the bathroom by jumping the school wall. He molested her and when she raised an alarm, he fled away. Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Kiranpal Kaur said the accused is a resident of Dall village and he is at large. A case under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered by the Khalra police on the statement of the victim’s mother. The negligence on the part of the Education Department is quiet visible as the school complex is unsafe for girl students. DEO (secondary) Harbhagwant Singh said he was unaware of the incident.