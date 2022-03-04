Deceased was mentally disturbed, says family

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

The local police have finally made headway into the case in which a decomposed, dog-eaten body was found at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on Wednesday.

The police officials said from the identity card recovered from the deceased’s clothes, they managed to locate his family in the Haripura area.

A police official at Majitha Road police chowki said as per the family members, Bodh Raj was missing from home for the last seven days. They said he was an alcoholic and mentally disturbed.

The family tried to locate him at his usual hangout points, but when they could not get him, they hoped that he would return on his own. Though the hospital authorities had claimed that the body was found near the outer stairs of the emergency block, the police said it was found from the basement, which is now used to throw junk items.

“It is not clear as to how and why he entered there. We are trying to find it out,” said an official, adding that the autopsy of the deceased was being conducted after the family was traced.

The police had earlier kept the post-mortem on hold for 72 hours, so that someone could identify him. As per the police, dogs had eaten the flesh from legs and other body parts.

Though the preliminary investigations point out that Bodh Raj died days ago and his body started to rot, the post-mortem report would clear the mystery surrounding his death. The future course of investigation would be directed by the cause of death as ascertained by the post-mortem report, a cop said.