Decline reported in number of vehicles registered with RTO

Amritsar, June 15

Even as there is no escaping from growing traffic mess on city roads, the data of vehicles registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) reveal that the registration of vehicles has been on decline for the past 10 years.

During the period between January 1, 2013 to December 2016, 2,04,996 motorcycles and scooters, 41,845 motor cars, 1,798 maxi cabs, 1,758 mopeds, 2,144 motor cabs, 1,072 three-wheeler goods carriers, 1,636 three-wheeler passenger vehicles, 5,692 agriculture tractors, 11 ambulances, 1,184 buses, 6,838 goods carrier and 2,033 harvesters were registered with the RTO.

In the next three years, from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020, 1,73,542 motorcycles and scooters, 37,147 motor cars, 142 maxi cabs, 974 mopeds, 949 motor cab, 607 three-wheeler goods carriers, 3,801 three-wheeler passenger vehicles, 4,012 agriculture tractors, 26 ambulances, 906 buses, 5,804 goods carrier and 194 harvesters were registered with the Amritsar RTO.

In the past three years ending on June 8, 2023, only 73,131 motorcycles and scooters, 23,399 motor cars, six maxi cabs, 24 mopeds, 101 motor cabs, 140 three-wheeler goods carrier, 394 three-wheeler passenger vehicles, 2,359 agriculture tractors, 39 ambulances, 232 buses, 2,582 goods carrier and 214 harvesters were registered.

Regional Transport Officer Arashdeep Singh Lobana said these figures suggested the number of new vehicles being added to the already existing ones.

He said the biggest fall in the registration of vehicles was witnessed during the Covid-19 period but demonetisation and introduction of the GST regime had also shadowed the sale of new vehicles. He did not rule out saturation in the procurement of some category of vehicles besides families grappling with high inflation.