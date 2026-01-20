DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Decoding literature of Guru Gobind Singh

Decoding literature of Guru Gobind Singh

US-based scholar, co-founder of SikhRI, dwells on works of those close to the Guru

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sikh scholar, author and co-founder of SikhRi, Harinder Singh being felicitated at Khalsa College, Amritsar. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Among global scholars of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh is seen as a transformational figure and fearless military leader, who combined spiritual order, political responsibility, and established the ethical foundations of the Khalsa Panth.

Advertisement

While a lot is known about the 10th Sikh Guru, many layers still remain unexplored. Sharing insights into the life and vision of Guru Gobind Singh by decoding the literary works of those close to the Guru, Sikh scholar Harinder Singh, author and co-founder of the Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI), a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing educational resources that help Sikhs connect with Sikhi principles and ideology, recently held a session at Khalsa College here.

Advertisement

The lecture witnessed Singh in conversation with Khalsa College Governing Council secretary Gunbir Singh and Indu Aurora, president, Voice of Amritsar.

Advertisement

He began the conversation by stating how Guru Gobind Singh’s life was dedicated to the welfare and well-being of humanity, which was unparalleled. “Such a life becomes a source of inspiration for us, in which we abandon selfishness and work for humanity,” he said, noting that a similar doctrine formed the core of ‘Sikhi’.

The US-based scholar has been working to raise awareness and education among Sikhs globally on ‘Panthic’ knowledge and issues through various initiatives, including the Panjab Digital Library.

Advertisement

In his latest book, “Guru Gobind Singh Sahib: Life, Vision and Philosophy”, Singh brings together 10 compositions of the ‘Sabad Hajare’, with poetic testimonies of Bhai Nand Lal Goya and Chandra Sain Sainapati, offering readers a rare window into the Guru’s world of ‘sabad’, literature, sovereignty and spiritual depth. Harinder Singh while sharing his views, also talked about several projects related to Gurbani that are being run under Sikh research Institute, in its attempt to un-complicate the verses of the Gurus and integrate it into mainstream education system. Talking about the book 'Guru Gobind Singh Sahib', he said that the Gurbani and several religious literary works by Gurus are re-interpreted to connect youth and contemporary readers with the spiritual ethos.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts