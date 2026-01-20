Decoding literature of Guru Gobind Singh

Among global scholars of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh is seen as a transformational figure and fearless military leader, who combined spiritual order, political responsibility, and established the ethical foundations of the Khalsa Panth.

While a lot is known about the 10th Sikh Guru, many layers still remain unexplored. Sharing insights into the life and vision of Guru Gobind Singh by decoding the literary works of those close to the Guru, Sikh scholar Harinder Singh, author and co-founder of the Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI), a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing educational resources that help Sikhs connect with Sikhi principles and ideology, recently held a session at Khalsa College here.

The lecture witnessed Singh in conversation with Khalsa College Governing Council secretary Gunbir Singh and Indu Aurora, president, Voice of Amritsar.

He began the conversation by stating how Guru Gobind Singh’s life was dedicated to the welfare and well-being of humanity, which was unparalleled. “Such a life becomes a source of inspiration for us, in which we abandon selfishness and work for humanity,” he said, noting that a similar doctrine formed the core of ‘Sikhi’.

The US-based scholar has been working to raise awareness and education among Sikhs globally on ‘Panthic’ knowledge and issues through various initiatives, including the Panjab Digital Library.

In his latest book, “Guru Gobind Singh Sahib: Life, Vision and Philosophy”, Singh brings together 10 compositions of the ‘Sabad Hajare’, with poetic testimonies of Bhai Nand Lal Goya and Chandra Sain Sainapati, offering readers a rare window into the Guru’s world of ‘sabad’, literature, sovereignty and spiritual depth. Harinder Singh while sharing his views, also talked about several projects related to Gurbani that are being run under Sikh research Institute, in its attempt to un-complicate the verses of the Gurus and integrate it into mainstream education system. Talking about the book 'Guru Gobind Singh Sahib', he said that the Gurbani and several religious literary works by Gurus are re-interpreted to connect youth and contemporary readers with the spiritual ethos.