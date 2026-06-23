Decorative plant space being misused as dustbins in Heritage Street area

Decorative planters and green pockets installed along the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple are increasingly being used as makeshift dustbins, raising concerns among residents and visitors.

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The structures, originally designed to enhance the beauty of the pedestrian-friendly corridor and provide greenery along the route, are now littered with used plastic cups, paper plates, food wrappers and other waste.

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A visit to Heritage Street revealed that several planters were filled with discarded disposable items instead of plants and flowers. At some places, waste had accumulated around saplings, while at others, decorative pots were being used as dumping points by visitors passing through the area.

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The street, one of the city’s most prominent tourist stretches, witnesses thousands of pilgrims and visitors every day as they walk towards the Golden Temple. The sight of overflowing litter in designated green spaces has raised concerns about public awareness and the effectiveness of waste management arrangements in the area.

“Heritage Street was developed to showcase the city’s cultural and historical charm. When visitors see garbage dumped in planters, it creates a poor impression of the city,” said Rajesh Kumar, a local resident. He urged authorities to install more dustbins and ensure regular monitoring.

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Another resident, Harpreet Singh, said that maintaining cleanliness around the shrine should be a shared responsibility. “The administration alone cannot solve the problem. Visitors must also avoid littering and use proper waste disposal facilities,” he said.

Many visitors also expressed disappointment. “The street is beautifully designed and offers a pleasant approach to the Golden Temple. Seeing plastic cups and food waste in the planters spoils the overall experience,” said Priya Sharma, a tourist from Delhi.

Another visitor from Maharashtra, Amit Deshmukh, said the area deserves better upkeep considering its importance as a global tourist destination. “People come here from across the world. Clean surroundings are essential to preserve the dignity and beauty of this heritage zone,” he said.