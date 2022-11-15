Dedicated campaign to end child labour starts in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

In a bid to completely eradicate child labour in the state, the government has launched a dedicated campaign named ‘Week of Action against Child Labour’ that will continue till November 18.

The campaign was launched here today by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Harpreet Singh Sudan. He said engaging children below the age of 18 in hazardous industrial activities and in non-hazardous activities below 14 years of age was prohibited.

The DC said that under the Child and Adolescent Labour (prohibition and regulation) Act 1986, the state government had constituted District Level Task Force comprising members from various departments like Police, Health, Labour, Director of Factories, Social Security and Women and Child Development, Education and NGOs. He said this team would jointly conduct surprise checks in the district. This task force was also mandated to immediately act upon the complaints received from different corners and to act as per the surveys conducted by NGOs on child labour.

The Deputy Commissioner further said the state government would be providing basic education and skill development training to the rescued children. He said during the raids District Task Force would also educate the masses against the ill effects of child labour.

District Task Force to educate masses