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Home / Amritsar / ‘Dedication, compassion are central to medicine’

‘Dedication, compassion are central to medicine’

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:46 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Dr Saurabh Baghi
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“Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Till your good is better and your better is the best.”

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Dr Saurabh Baghi embodies this ethos, constantly evolving, adapting and improving in his professional life as a non-invasive cardiologist.

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In 2020, at a remarkably young age, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anil Bhagi Hospital. In this role, he oversees 25 medical specialties and a dedicated team of nearly 300 staff members, including doctors and paramedics. His colleagues say he seamlessly combines exceptional clinical expertise and analytical problem-solving with deep empathy and strong communication skills.

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Dr Baghi completed his MD in internal medicine at the renowned Brooklyn Hospital Center in the United States, followed by a fellowship in cardiology and heart failure at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. At Mount Sinai, he received extensive specialised training in the management of patients with advanced heart failure and the use of cardiac devices, including Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators (ICDs), pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT).

He approaches heart health holistically, taking the time to address lifestyle modifications, dietary changes and underlying comorbidities. When necessary, he collaborates with multidisciplinary medical teams to ensure the best possible long-term outcomes for his patients, he says.

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Believing that change is the essence of growth, Dr Baghi acknowledges that continuous adaptation is vital to his development. This philosophy drives him to stay abreast of evolving medical technologies, continuously refining his ability to interpret complex data from electrocardiograms (ECGs), echocardiograms, and cardiac catheterisation procedures.

As Dr Baghi eloquently states, “While medical degrees require years of intense study and rigorous training, being a truly good doctor goes far beyond technical qualifications. It is a unique blend of science, compassion and unwavering dedication.”

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