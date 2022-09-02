Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The police booked two persons on the charge of illegal sand mining in separate cases here. In the first case, following a complaint by a Mining Department official, the police booked a farmer for carrying out illegal sand mining in Talle village here.

The accused has been identified as Mukhwinder Singh, alias Kaku, of Talle village. The police said he was yet to be arrested, while a case under Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Mineral Act was registered against him.

Mining Department Junior Engineer Sandeep Garg, in his complaint to the Bhindi Saida police, said they got input that some persons were indulging in illegal sand mining in Talle village. He said a team headed by him visited the area. “Though there was no machinery at that time, the situation indicated illegal excavation of sand from agricultural land. When the area was demarcated, the land was found to be owned by Mukhwinder Singh and therefore police were urged to register an FIR against him,” he said. Investigating Officer ASI Sarabjit Singh said the case was registered on Wednesday evening.

In the second incident, the police seized a truck carrying 600-cubic-ft sand in Mallunangal village. The truck driver escaped the spot leaving behind the vehicle. A case under Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Mineral Act against the unidentified truck driver was registered on the complaint of Junior Engineer Manpreet Singh, who was heading a team which confiscated the truck.

